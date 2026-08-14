Want something different for breakfast? Try thepla tacos
What's the story
Methi thepla tacos are a delicious fusion of traditional Indian flavors and modern culinary creativity. The dish combines the earthy taste of methi (fenugreek leaves) with the versatility of taco shells, creating a unique breakfast option. This innovative twist on a classic Indian flatbread offers a nutritious start to the day, while catering to those seeking something different from their usual morning routine.
Ingredients
Ingredients for methi thepla tacos
To prepare methi thepla tacos, you need whole wheat flour, fresh fenugreek leaves, yogurt, turmeric powder, chili powder, and cumin seeds.
These ingredients are mixed to form a dough that is rolled out into thin circles.
The dough is cooked on a griddle until golden brown.
The addition of yogurt makes the dough soft and adds a tangy flavor that complements the bitterness of fenugreek leaves.
Health benefits
Health benefits of methi leaves
Fenugreek leaves are loaded with nutrients and have been used in traditional medicine for centuries.
They are rich in fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you healthy.
Fenugreek leaves also contain antioxidants that help fight inflammation in the body.
Including them in your diet can also help regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol levels.
Taco shells
Preparing taco shells at home
Making taco shells at home is easy and cost-effective.
Simply take corn flour or maize flour and mix it with water to form a dough.
Divide it into small balls, and flatten them using a tortilla press or rolling pin into thin discs.
Cook each disc on a hot skillet until slightly charred on both sides.
These homemade shells provide a healthier alternative to store-bought options.
Serving suggestions
Serving suggestions for methi thepla tacos
Methi thepla tacos can be served with various accompaniments, like yogurt dip or mint chutney, for added flavor.
You can also stuff them with fresh vegetables, like lettuce or cucumber slices, for an added crunchiness in every bite.
This makes them not just tasty but also visually appealing when served at breakfast tables or brunch gatherings with friends and family members alike.