Mexican vegetarian tamales: A cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 07:34 pm Jul 19, 202407:34 pm

Mexican vegetarian tamales are a delightful twist on a traditional dish enjoyed in Mexico for centuries. Originating from Mesoamerica, tamales have been a staple for indigenous cultures, evolving with diverse fillings. This vegetarian and eggless version offers a delicious alternative for those seeking plant-based options. Let's get cooking and bring a piece of Mexican culinary heritage to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare these tamales, gather two cups masa harina, one cup vegetable broth, one-half cup vegetable oil or vegan butter, one teaspoon baking powder, and one teaspoon salt. You'll also need two cups of shredded cheese (vean optional), one cup of salsa verde, and corn husks soaked for an hour. Choose a mix of vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and corn kernels.

Step 1

Prepare the masa dough

Begin by mixing masa harina, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Gradually add vegetable broth and vegetable oil or melted vegan butter to these dry ingredients, stirring continuously. Knead with your hands until it forms a soft dough. If it feels too dry or stiff, add more broth little by little until the right consistency is achieved.

Step 2

Assemble your tamales

Spread two tablespoons of masa dough on a soaked corn husk, leaving space at the edges. Layer your choice of vegetables on the masa, then add a spoonful of salsa verde for flavor. Top with shredded cheese. Fold the sides of the corn husk inward so they slightly overlap over the filling, and fold up the bottom part to close off one end securely.

Step 3

Steam cook your tamales

Fill your steamer pot with water, ensuring it's just below the steaming basket level to avoid direct contact with the tamales. Place your tamales upright in the basket, open ends up. Cover them with extra wet corn husks or a damp towel, then seal with the lid. This retains moisture during cooking. Steam over medium heat for one hour until firm.

Step 4

Serve warm

Once thoroughly cooked, carefully remove the tamales from the steamer as they will be hot. Allow them to rest for a few minutes before serving. This resting period lets the flavors meld together inside their corn husk wrappers. Serve warm, either as is or with extra salsa verde on the side. Enjoying these vegetarian tamales celebrates rich cultural traditions while embracing a plant-based diet.