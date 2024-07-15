In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a vibrant Thai mango salad by preparing thin slices of mangoes, julienned carrot and cucumber, and ribbon-like slices of red bell pepper and onion.

Serve fresh, topped with roasted peanuts for a delightful crunch, making it a perfect, refreshing addition to any meal.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:55 pm Jul 15, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Thai mango salad is known for its refreshing tangy flavors, originating from Thailand. It combines ripe mangoes' sweetness with crunchy vegetables and peanuts, all in a zesty peanut dressing. Popular as a light meal or side dish, it's simple to prepare, making it ideal for home cooks wanting to add a Thai touch to their meals. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

For this salad, gather two sliced mangoes, one julienned carrot, half a sliced red bell pepper, one-fourth of a sliced red onion, one julienned cucumber, half a cup each of cilantro and mint leaves, and half a cup of peanuts. For the dressing, arrange for two tablespoons peanut butter, one tablespoon each of soy sauce and maple syrup or honey, lime juice, and a minced garlic clove.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Peel and julienne the carrot and cucumber. Thinly slice the red bell pepper and red onion. The slices should be almost ribbon-like, ensuring they absorb the dressing well without becoming soggy. This step not only adds vibrant color but also introduces various textures into the salad, making it more appealing and enjoyable to eat.

Step 2

Slice the mangoes

Carefully peel your ripe mangoes and cut them into thin slices. If you're unfamiliar with this process, consider looking up tutorials for safe and efficient methods. The mango's sweetness and soft texture are pivotal, offering a striking contrast to the crisp vegetables. This step is vital for the salad's appeal, ensuring a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

Step 3

Make the peanut dressing

In a small bowl or jar, combine two tablespoons of smooth peanut butter with soy sauce (make sure it's vegetarian), maple syrup or honey (depending on your preference), lime juice, and minced garlic clove. Whisk or shake until well combined. The dressing should have a balance between sweet, salty, sour, and savory flavors - feel free to adjust according to taste.

Step 4

Toss and serve

In a large bowl, mix mango slices, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and mint leaves. Toss gently with peanut dressing to coat each piece. Before serving, top with roasted peanuts for a crunchy texture. This salad is best enjoyed fresh, offering a delicious and visually appealing addition to any meal. Perfect for adding freshness or impressing guests.