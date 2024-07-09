In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a comforting bowl of Hungarian mushroom soup at home with this simple recipe.

Enjoy this hearty soup that's a perfect blend of savory flavors and creamy texture.

What's the story Hungarian mushroom soup is a hearty and comforting dish, perfect for those chilly days or when you need a warm hug from the inside. Originating from Hungary, this soup is known for its rich flavors, primarily derived from paprika and mushrooms. It's a vegetarian and eggless recipe that has gained popularity worldwide for its simplicity and delicious taste. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this soup, you need: two tablespoons unsalted butter, one large onion (chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), 500 grams fresh mushrooms (sliced), two teaspoons dried dill weed, one tablespoon Hungarian paprika, one tablespoon soy sauce, two cups vegetable broth, one cup milk or alternative, three tablespoons all-purpose flour, one-half cup sour cream or alternative, salt, and pepper.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Start by melting the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion to the pot and saute until it becomes translucent and slightly golden. This should take about five minutes. Next, add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. This step lays down the flavor foundation for our soup.

Step 2

Cook mushrooms with seasonings

Add the sliced mushrooms to the pot along with dill weed, paprika, soy sauce, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir well to combine all ingredients. Let it cook for about five minutes until mushrooms are soft and have released their juices. The paprika not only adds color but also imparts a unique flavor that is characteristic of Hungarian cuisine.

Step 3

Add broth and simmer

Slowly add the vegetable broth to the pot, stirring well to integrate it with the mushroom mix. Increase the heat to reach a boil, then lower it to simmer. Allow it to simmer gently for 15 minutes, enabling the flavors to meld together beautifully, enriching the soup's taste and aroma. This step is crucial for achieving the soup's full flavor profile.

Step 4

Thicken soup & finish cooking

In a separate bowl whisk together milk (or dairy-free alternative) with flour until smooth; stir this mixture into your soup gradually until fully incorporated without lumps forming. Allow soup to simmer for another five minutes or until thickened slightly; then remove from heat. Stir in sour cream (or dairy-free alternative) just before serving ensuring not to boil again as it may cause curdling.