By Anujj Trehaan 11:21 am Jul 04, 202411:21 am

What's the story Lebanese lentil tabouleh, a nutritious dish from Lebanese cuisine, combines lentils with fresh herbs and vegetables. This vegetarian and eggless salad offers vibrant flavors and health benefits, ideal for a light lunch or side dish. Originating from the Levantine region, it's celebrated for its simplicity and taste. Let's start cooking and bring this Lebanese tradition to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you will need one cup of brown lentils, two cups of water, one cup of finely chopped fresh parsley, half a cup of finely chopped fresh mint, three medium tomatoes diced, one small onion finely chopped, the juice of two lemons, three tablespoons of olive oil, salt to taste, and a pinch of black pepper.

Step 1

Cooking the lentils

Begin by rinsing the brown lentils under cold water. In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils with two cups of water. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to low heat. Cover and simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the lentils are tender but not mushy. Once cooked, drain any excess water and allow them to cool completely.

Step 2

Preparing the vegetables

While the lentils are cooling down, take this time to prepare your vegetables. Finely chop one cup of parsley and half a cup of mint leaves ensuring they are fresh for that burst of flavor. Dice three medium tomatoes into small pieces along with one small onion finely chopped. This preparation is key in achieving that authentic tabbouleh texture.

Step 3

Mixing it all together

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled lentils with your prepared vegetables - parsley, mint, tomatoes, and onions. Add the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Toss everything together until it is well combined. Adjust the seasoning according to your taste. The lemon juice not only adds a freshness but also helps in marinating the veggies, lending depth to the flavors.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Lebanese lentil tabbouleh can be served immediately or, for enhanced flavors, chilled in the refrigerator for an hour before serving. This allows the flavors to meld together perfectly. Serve it as a standalone salad or alongside warm pita bread and hummus, creating a complete and satisfying meal. Enjoy this healthy and flavorful journey through Lebanese cuisine right in the comfort of your home.