Wadi Rum: Jordan's desert of solitude and stars
Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, is situated in the southern part of Jordan. This desert wilderness is renowned for its towering sandstone mountains, vast expanses of red sands, and ancient petroglyphs. It presents a unique combination of natural beauty and historical significance. This makes it an essential destination for those in search of tranquility and adventure alike.
Embark on a jeep safari adventure
Exploring Wadi Rum's expansive landscape is best done on a jeep safari. These tours allow you to cover large areas of the desert, including hidden canyons and towering arches that are not easily accessible by foot. Along the way, local guides share stories about the desert's history and its significance to the Bedouin people who have lived here for generations.
Sleep under the stars
One of the most unforgettable experiences in Wadi Rum is spending a night in a traditional Bedouin camp. As night falls, the desert sky lights up with millions of stars, offering an unparalleled stargazing opportunity. The camps provide comfortable tents equipped with basic amenities, allowing you to enjoy a peaceful night in the heart of the desert.
Discover ancient petroglyphs
Wadi Rum is not only about stunning landscapes but also about connecting with history through its ancient petroglyphs. These rock carvings depict humans and animals dating back thousands of years and offer insight into early human life in this region. Guided tours can take you to some of these significant sites where you can marvel at these ancient artworks up close.
Hike to Jebel Um Ad Dami
For those seeking physical activity amid breathtaking scenery, hiking up Jebel Um Ad Dami is highly recommended. As Jordan's highest peak, it offers panoramic views across Wadi Rum's red sands, reaching as far as Saudi Arabia on clear days. The hike is moderately challenging but immensely rewarding, with stunning vistas at every turn, making it a memorable adventure for all who undertake it.