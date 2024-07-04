In brief Simplifying... In brief Wadi Rum in Jordan offers a unique blend of adventure and history.

You can explore its vast desert landscape on a jeep safari, sleep under a starlit sky in a traditional Bedouin camp, and discover ancient petroglyphs that reveal insights into early human life.

Wadi Rum: Jordan's desert of solitude and stars

By Anujj Trehaan 10:59 am Jul 04, 202410:59 am

What's the story Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, is situated in the southern part of Jordan. This desert wilderness is renowned for its towering sandstone mountains, vast expanses of red sands, and ancient petroglyphs. It presents a unique combination of natural beauty and historical significance. This makes it an essential destination for those in search of tranquility and adventure alike.

Safari tour

Embark on a jeep safari adventure

Exploring Wadi Rum's expansive landscape is best done on a jeep safari. These tours allow you to cover large areas of the desert, including hidden canyons and towering arches that are not easily accessible by foot. Along the way, local guides share stories about the desert's history and its significance to the Bedouin people who have lived here for generations.

Desert camping

Sleep under the stars

One of the most unforgettable experiences in Wadi Rum is spending a night in a traditional Bedouin camp. As night falls, the desert sky lights up with millions of stars, offering an unparalleled stargazing opportunity. The camps provide comfortable tents equipped with basic amenities, allowing you to enjoy a peaceful night in the heart of the desert.

History exploration

Discover ancient petroglyphs

Wadi Rum is not only about stunning landscapes but also about connecting with history through its ancient petroglyphs. These rock carvings depict humans and animals dating back thousands of years and offer insight into early human life in this region. Guided tours can take you to some of these significant sites where you can marvel at these ancient artworks up close.

Mountain trekking

Hike to Jebel Um Ad Dami

For those seeking physical activity amid breathtaking scenery, hiking up Jebel Um Ad Dami is highly recommended. As Jordan's highest peak, it offers panoramic views across Wadi Rum's red sands, reaching as far as Saudi Arabia on clear days. The hike is moderately challenging but immensely rewarding, with stunning vistas at every turn, making it a memorable adventure for all who undertake it.