Sydney's scenic harbour island hopping guide

What's the story Sydney, renowned for its iconic Opera House and Harbor Bridge, also offers a unique adventure with its harbor islands. Each island has a distinct story, featuring everything from convict-built structures to tranquil picnic spots. This guide invites you on an unforgettable journey of island hopping around Sydney's scenic harbor, making it perfect for memorable weekend getaways.

Discover the historic Cockatoo Island

Cockatoo Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a blend of rich history and stunning views. Once a convict penal establishment and later a shipyard, today it offers visitors the chance to explore industrial relics and convict-built structures. You can take guided tours or wander freely. The island also provides camping options for those wanting to wake up to serene harbor views.

Relax at Shark Island

Shark Island sits in the middle of Sydney Harbor and is the epitome of tranquility with lush grassy areas perfect for picnics. Named after its shark-like shape rather than its inhabitants, this island offers panoramic views of the harbor. Accessible by ferry, it's an ideal spot for swimming or simply relaxing under the shade of fig trees.

Explore Fort Denison's military past

Fort Denison has stood as a guardian of Sydney Harbor since colonial times. Originally used as a penal site and defensive facility, it now serves as a museum and restaurant. The Martello Tower here is one of the only two remaining in the world. A visit includes a tour that delves into Australia's colonial past and provides breathtaking views from its turret.

Unwind on Clark Island

Clark Island promises an escape into nature's embrace with spectacular views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Named after Lieutenant Ralph Clark who attempted to cultivate vegetables there in 1789, this small island now hosts native plants and birds instead. It's accessible by private boat or water taxi making it less crowded than other islands—a perfect quiet getaway.