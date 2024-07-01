In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful Italian dish with cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and mini mozzarella balls skewered together.

After washing and drying your ingredients, layer them on a skewer, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.

Just before serving, add a tangy balsamic glaze for a burst of flavor.

This simple yet sophisticated dish is a perfect blend of flavors and textures, sure to impress at any gathering. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Try this Italian caprese skewers with balsamic glaze recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:52 pm Jul 01, 202403:52 pm

What's the story The Italian Caprese skewer is a vegetarian, eggless delight that embodies the freshness of Italian cuisine. Originating from Capri, this appetizer is celebrated worldwide for its vibrant colors, echoing the Italian flag. It perfectly blends juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, and creamy mozzarella with a rich balsamic glaze. Let's begin cooking to bring a taste of Italy directly to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this exquisite dish, collect 16 cherry tomatoes, 16 fresh basil leaves, and 16 mini mozzarella balls, known as bocconcini. You will also need two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil for richness and four tablespoons of balsamic glaze for the final drizzle. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Skewers or toothpicks are necessary for assembling these ingredients into delightful bites.

Step 1

Preparing your ingredients

Begin by washing the cherry tomatoes and basil leaves under cold water. Then, carefully pat them dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. This step ensures your skewers are not only clean but also entirely free from excess moisture. It's crucial to remove this moisture to prevent the dilution of flavors, ensuring that each skewer delivers its full, intended flavor profile effectively.

Step 2

Assembling the skewers

Take a skewer or toothpick and start by threading one cherry tomato followed by a basil leaf folded in half (to fit better on the skewer) and then a mini mozzarella ball. Repeat this process until all ingredients are used up. This step is not just about assembling; it's about layering flavors that complement each other perfectly.

Step 3

Seasoning your skewers

After assembling, arrange your skewers on a platter. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, adding richness. Season with salt and pepper, enhancing the flavors of tomatoes, basil and mozzarella. This crucial step ensures each skewer is perfectly seasoned, highlighting the natural tastes and making them ready to enjoy. The olive oil also helps the seasoning adhere well to each component.

Step 4

Adding balsamic glaze

The final step involves drizzling your assembled skewers with balsamic glaze, which is done right before serving. This glaze introduces a sweet and tangy flavor that perfectly binds the tomatoes, basil and mozzarella together. It's crucial to add this glaze just before serving to prevent it from being overly absorbed by the ingredients, ensuring the right balance of flavors and textures in every bite.