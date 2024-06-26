In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delectable Italian squash blossom pizza at home with this simple recipe.

Start by preparing your pizza dough and preheat the oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix ricotta cheese, minced garlic, salt, and pepper for a flavorful base, then top with squash blossoms, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of mozzarella.

Bake until perfect, let it cool, garnish with fresh basil, and serve immediately for a burst of flavors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook Italian squash blossom pizza at home with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:35 pm Jun 26, 202405:35 pm

What's the story Squash blossom pizza is a delightful vegetarian and eggless dish, blending subtle flavors of fresh squash blossoms with classic Italian pizza. Originating from Italy, this dish celebrates each ingredient's freshness and flavor, bringing a slice of Italian culinary tradition to the table. It transcends mere food, embodying an experience that underscores culture and the importance of seasonal produce. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this divine dish, you will need: one pound of pizza dough (homemade or store-bought), one cup of ricotta cheese, one garlic clove (minced), half a teaspoon of salt, a quarter teaspoon of black pepper, two tablespoons of olive oil, 10 to 12 fresh squash blossoms (stems and pistils removed), one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil leaves for garnishing.

Step 1

Prepare the pizza dough

Start by preheating your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're working with homemade dough, roll it out on a floured surface until it reaches about 12 inches in diameter. For those using store-bought dough, simply follow the package's preparation instructions. Then, transfer the rolled-out dough onto a baking sheet that's either lined with parchment paper or lightly greased to prevent any sticking.

Step 2

Mix ricotta mixture

Begin by placing ricotta cheese into a small bowl. Add in the minced garlic, providing a zestful flavor, along with salt and black pepper to season. Mix these ingredients well to ensure the garlic, salt, and pepper are evenly integrated throughout the cheese. This blend will create a flavorful foundation for the pizza toppings, enriching the dish with its seasoned base.

Step 3

Add toppings and bake

Spread the ricotta mixture evenly over the prepared pizza dough, ensuring to leave about an inch border for the crust. Gently place the squash blossoms on top of the ricotta layer; they can slightly overlap but should cover most of the surface area. Then, drizzle olive oil over the entire surface and evenly sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese, completing the preparation before baking.

Step 4

Garnish and serve

Once baked to perfection, remove the pizza from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. This allows the flavors to meld. Then, garnish with fresh basil leaves, adding a burst of freshness. Slice into pieces and serve immediately, ensuring each bite is enjoyed at its flavorful best. This step ensures the full flavor profile of the pizza is appreciated by all.