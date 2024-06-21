In brief Simplifying... In brief Indulge in vegan fudge brownies by mixing dry ingredients like flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.

Blend in wet ingredients like vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and water, and optionally add vegan chocolate chips or nuts.

What's the story Vegan fudge brownies are a delightful twist on the classic dessert, catering to those on a plant-based diet or with egg and dairy restrictions. Originating as an alternative to traditional brownies, this version maintains a rich, moist texture without using animal products. It has gained popularity for its inclusivity and delicious taste. Let's get cooking and bring this compassionate treat into your kitchen.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare decadent vegan fudge brownies, gather one cup of all-purpose flour, one cup of granulated sugar, half a cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, half a cup of vegetable or melted coconut oil, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, one-fourth teaspoon of baking powder, one-fourth teaspoon salt, and one cup water. For added richness, consider half a cup of vegan chocolate chips or nuts.

Preparing the dry mix

Begin by warming your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 177 degrees Celsius). In a sizable mixing bowl, thoroughly combine the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt by whisking them together. This crucial step ensures that the brownies will have a consistent flavor and texture throughout, setting the foundation for a delicious bake.

Mixing wet ingredients

In a separate bowl or a large measuring cup, combine the vegetable oil (or melted coconut oil), vanilla extract and water. Stir these ingredients together until they are completely mixed. This liquid mixture plays a crucial role in the recipe, as it introduces moisture to the brownies, eliminating the need for eggs or dairy products, thus keeping the recipe vegan-friendly.

Combining ingredients and baking

Combine the wet ingredients with the dry mix in a bowl, stirring with a spatula just until they're mixed to keep the brownies fudgy. If opting to include vegan chocolate chips or nuts, fold them in at this stage. Next, transfer the batter into a greased eight-by-eight-inch baking pan. Use the spatula to evenly smooth out the top before baking.

Baking and cooling

Bake in your preheated oven for 25-30 minutes. Check doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center; it should come out mostly clean with a few crumbs, indicating they're moist yet cooked through. Allow the brownies to cool in their pan on a wire rack. Once cooled, slice them into squares for serving. This ensures the perfect texture and ease of serving.