Serve your guests delicious Italian polenta with mushroom ragu

By Anujj Trehaan 02:58 pm Jul 01, 202402:58 pm

What's the story Polenta, a dish of boiled cornmeal, has been a staple in Italian cuisine since Roman times. It's versatile and comforting. When topped with a rich mushroom ragu, it transforms into a hearty vegetarian meal. This eggless version honors traditional Italian cooking while being accessible to modern kitchens across the globe. Let's get cooking and bring a piece of Italy into our homes.

For the polenta, you'll need four cups of water, one cup of coarse cornmeal, one teaspoon of salt, and two tablespoons of olive oil. For the mushroom ragu, prepare with two tablespoons olive oil, one chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, 400g sliced mixed mushrooms, one can crushed tomatoes (400g), one teaspoon dried oregano, and salt and pepper to taste.

Preparing the polenta

In a large saucepan, bring four cups of water to a boil. Gradually whisk in the cornmeal and salt. Then, reduce the heat to low, cooking until the mixture thickens and the cornmeal becomes tender, with frequent stirring; this process should take about 20 minutes. Once completed, stir in two tablespoons of olive oil to add an extra layer of richness.

Crafting the mushroom ragu

While the polenta cooks, heat two tablespoons of olive oil in another pan over medium heat. Add chopped onion and minced garlic; saute until soft but not browned. Increase heat slightly before adding sliced mushrooms; cook until they release their moisture and start browning. Stir in crushed tomatoes and oregano; season with salt and pepper. Simmer for about 10 minutes or until thickened.

Combining and serving

Once both components are ready—with the polenta creamy and the ragu thickened—it's time to assemble this dish. Generously spoon the warm polenta onto plates or into shallow bowls. Over this, gently ladle the rich, flavorful mushroom ragu. The creamy texture of the polenta pairs beautifully with the robust, earthy flavors of the mushroom sauce, offering a delightful vegetarian meal that's both comforting and satisfying.