In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a refreshing Bulgarian Tarator soup with plain yogurt, cucumber, garlic, dill, optional walnuts, olive oil, vinegar or lemon juice, and seasoning.

Mix these ingredients, chill for an hour, and serve garnished with dill, offering a cool, nutritious meal perfect for hot weather.

Enjoy this probiotic-rich, tangy soup with crusty bread or other light dishes.

Check out this wholesome Bulgarian tarator soup recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:18 pm Jul 01, 202404:18 pm

What's the story Tarator is a traditional Bulgarian cold soup, known for its refreshing taste. Originating from the Balkans, this vegetarian and eggless dish is ideal for hot summer days. Made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, dill, and walnuts, it's delicious and simple to prepare. Deeply rooted in Bulgarian culture, Tarator showcases the simplicity and richness of Balkan cuisine. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

For this refreshing soup, gather two cups of thick plain yogurt, one large diced cucumber, two minced garlic cloves, four tablespoons chopped fresh dill, half a cup of optional crushed walnuts for crunch, two tablespoons olive oil, one tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice to taste, and salt and black pepper. Add half a cup of cold water to adjust consistency as desired.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Begin by combining the plain yogurt with half a cup of cold water in a large mixing bowl. Whisk them together until you achieve a smooth consistency. This step is crucial as it forms the base of your Tarator soup; ensuring that there are no lumps in this mixture will make for a more pleasant eating experience.

Step 2

Adding flavor and texture

Add to the yogurt mixture the finely diced cucumber, minced garlic cloves, and chopped fresh dill, keeping some dill aside for garnish. Include crushed walnuts for added crunchiness, which is optional but gives an authentic touch. Stir these well into the mixture to ensure they're evenly distributed, making sure every spoonful of Tarator is flavorful and textured.

Step 3

Seasoning and chilling

Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Add two tablespoons of olive oil and one tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice for the tangy flavor Tarator is known for. Mix well, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap or put it in an airtight container. Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving to ensure the flavors meld perfectly.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your chilled tarator soup garnished with some additional dill on top alongside slices of crusty bread or as part of a larger meal comprising other light dishes suitable for hot weather dining. This dish not only offers relief from summer heat but also provides a nutritious meal option being rich in probiotics from yogurt as well as vitamins from cucumbers.