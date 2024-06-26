In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a mouthwatering paneer butter masala with this simple recipe.

Start by sautéing onions, ginger-garlic paste, and spices in butter, then add pureed tomatoes and paneer cubes.

Finish with a sprinkle of garam masala and a dollop of cream for a rich, creamy texture.

Cook delicious paneer butter masala with this recipe

What's the story Paneer butter masala, a cornerstone of Indian cuisine, is a creamy, rich dish beloved by vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Originating from the northern parts of India, this dish has gained immense popularity across the globe for its aromatic spices and luscious texture. It's a celebration of Indian culinary tradition, often served during festivities and family gatherings. Without further ado, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To start this culinary journey, gather 200 grams of paneer (cubed), one large onion finely chopped, three pureed tomatoes, one tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, two tablespoons butter, one teaspoon cumin seeds, one bay leaf, two tablespoons cream, one teaspoon red chili powder, one teaspoon garam masala, salt to taste, and fresh coriander for garnish. Also, have water and oil as needed.

Step 1

Prepare the base gravy

Begin by melting a tablespoon of butter in a pan. Add cumin seeds and bay leaf, waiting for them to sizzle. Next, saute the chopped onions until golden. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste, cooking for two minutes. Follow with pureed tomatoes, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Continue cooking on medium heat until the oil starts separating from the mixture.

Step 2

Cook paneer in gravy

Once your base gravy is ready, add half a cup of water or adjust for preferred consistency. Bring to a boil. Next, carefully add the paneer cubes into the gravy. Allow to simmer for about five minutes, enabling the paneer to fully absorb the flavors. This ensures each piece of paneer is richly infused with the aromatic gravy.

Step 3

Final touches

To finish, sprinkle garam masala, adding aromatic depth. Then, stir in two tablespoons of cream to enrich texture and flavor. This step ensures the paneer butter masala achieves its rich, creamy consistency. Perform a final stir to combine everything before turning off the heat, readying the dish for its delightful presentation and consumption, embodying the essence of this beloved Indian classic.

Step 4

Garnish and serve

Transfer your paneer butter masala into a serving bowl, garnishing it with fresh cilantro leaves and optional cream swirls for added richness. Serve it hot with naan or rice, providing an unforgettable meal that brings a piece of India to your dining table. This dish promises a delightful experience, embodying the vibrant flavors and culinary tradition of Indian cuisine.