Recipe: Make this zesty lemongrass tofu banh xeo

By Anujj Trehaan 11:31 am Jul 04, 202411:31 am

What's the story Banh xeo, traditionally filled with shrimp and pork, becomes a vegetarian, eggless delight with lemongrass tofu. Originating from Vietnam, known for its crispy edges and savory fillings, it's not just food; it's a cultural experience. It brings the essence of Vietnamese cuisine to your kitchen. Let's cook and introduce a taste of Vietnam to your table.

Ingredients list

For this dish, you'll need one cup rice flour, one-quarter teaspoon turmeric, one-half teaspoon salt, one cup coconut milk, three-quarters cup water, 200 grams firm tofu, two tablespoons soy sauce, one chopped lemongrass stalk, two cups bean sprouts, one thinly sliced onion, two chopped spring onions, and fresh herbs like cilantro or mint for garnish. These ingredients blend to create banh xeo's unique flavor.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

Start by making the crepe batter. In a large bowl, whisk together rice flour, turmeric powder, salt, coconut milk, and water until smooth. The consistency should be similar to thin pancake batter; if it's too thick, add a little more water. Let it rest for about an hour at room temperature. This resting time allows the flour to absorb the liquid fully.

Step 2

Marinate the tofu

While the batter rests, marinate your tofu for that zesty flavor punch. Cut tofu into thin strips or cubes as per preference. In a bowl, mix soy sauce with finely chopped lemongrass, then add in tofu ensuring each piece is well coated with marinade. Set aside for at least 30 minutes; this infuses the tofu with aromatic flavors making it even more delicious.

Step 3

Cook your crepes

Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat with a light oil brush. Pour batter to thinly cover the pan, swirling for even spread. Cook until edges lift, then add marinated tofu, onion slices, spring onions and bean sprouts on one half. Fold over when the bottom is crispy and golden, about two minutes per side. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs.