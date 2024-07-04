In brief Simplifying... In brief Lapland, Finland's Arctic Circle, is a magical destination offering unique experiences.

What's the story Lapland, Finland, nestled within the Arctic Circle, is a place of unique adventure. It's celebrated for its expansive wilderness, the mesmerizing northern lights, and the indigenous Sami culture. Offering unforgettable experiences like husky sled rides through snowy terrains and the chance to witness the midnight sun, Lapland beckons travelers to discover its natural wonders and rich cultural heritage.

Aurora hunting

Chase the northern lights

Witnessing the aurora borealis, or northern lights, is a top experience in Lapland from September to March. Guided tours enhance chances of seeing this phenomenon by moving away from city lights. It's essential to dress warmly and have patience for this natural spectacle. The auroras' dance across the sky is an unforgettable sight, making the wait worthwhile.

Indigenous experience

Explore Sami culture

The Sami people are Europe's only recognized indigenous population, with a rich culture deeply connected to Lapland's land and history. Travelers can visit a Sami reindeer farm to learn about traditional herding practices and even try reindeer sledding. Cultural centers and museums offer insights into Sami art, music, and traditions, providing a deeper understanding of this unique way of life.

Snow activities

Adventure in winter wonderland

Lapland transforms into a winter wonderland offering numerous snow-based activities for all ages. Besides skiing and snowboarding, visitors can enjoy snowshoeing through serene forests or embark on a thrilling husky sled ride across frozen landscapes. For something truly unique, consider staying in an ice hotel where everything from beds to glasses at the bar is made of ice.

Endless daylight

Midnight Sun marvels

During summer months (late May through July), Lapland experiences nearly 24 hours of sunlight known as the midnight sun. This natural phenomenon allows for extended days of exploration and adventure in nature's playground. Hiking through national parks like Pallas-Yllastunturi becomes an otherworldly experience under a sun that never sets, offering breathtaking views and encounters with local wildlife.