04:45 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story The heirloom tomato galette, a celebration of summer's bounty, highlights the vibrant flavors and colors of heirloom tomatoes. Originating from French cuisine, these rustic, free-form tarts can be sweet or savory. This version is vegetarian and eggless, emphasizing simplicity and ingredient deliciousness. Ideal for light meals or elegant appetizers, it brings Provencal summer to your table. Let's get cooking.

For this recipe, you'll need one and one-half cups all-purpose flour (extra for dusting), one-half teaspoon salt, one-half cup unsalted butter (chilled, cubed), four to five tablespoons ice water, two tablespoons olive oil, two minced garlic cloves, one-quarter cup chopped fresh basil leaves, about three large heirloom tomatoes (sliced), salt and pepper to taste, and a handful of fresh arugula for garnish.

Start the pastry dough in a large bowl by mixing the flour and salt. Add the chilled, cubed butter to the mixture. With fingers or a pastry cutter, blend until it looks like coarse crumbs. Slowly mix in ice water, a tablespoon at a time, until the dough forms a ball. Wrap it in plastic and chill for at least one hour.

After the dough has chilled, dust your work surface with flour. Roll the dough into a roughly 12-inch circle; perfection isn't necessary, as its rustic charm is part of the appeal. Carefully transfer this rolled-out dough onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, readying it for topping and baking. This process combines simplicity with the art of baking, setting the stage for a delicious creation.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degree Celsius). Brush olive oil over the dough surface leaving about an inch border all around. Sprinkle minced garlic and half of the chopped basil over the oiled area. Arrange tomato slices atop the garlic-basil layer in single overlapping circles; season with salt and pepper. Fold edges of dough over tomatoes, slightly covering them but leaving the center exposed.

Allow the galette to cool slightly before transferring it onto a serving plate or board, if you prefer. Then, enhance its appeal by sprinkling the remaining fresh basil leaves over the top. Add a touch of freshness with a handful of arugula leaves as garnish. This dish is ideally served warm or at room temperature, offering flexibility for your dining experience.