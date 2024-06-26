In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Cuban black bean salad that serves four by mixing chopped tomato, red onion, cilantro, and diced avocado with cooked black beans.

06:06 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story The Cuban black bean salad is a vibrant, nutritious dish with deep roots in Cuba's culinary culture. It features simple, yet flavorful ingredients, embodying the island's love for fresh, vegetarian fare. This salad is more than a meal; it's a celebration of Cuban culture and a testament to health on a plate. Let's begin cooking and bring a taste of Cuba into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful salad, you will need two cups of cooked black beans (rinsed if canned), one large ripe tomato (chopped), one medium red onion (finely chopped), two tablespoons of fresh cilantro (chopped), one avocado (diced), juice of two limes, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of ground cumin, and some salt and pepper to taste. This combination will serve up to four people.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Start by preparing your vegetables. Wash the tomato and cilantro under cold water. Chop the tomato into small pieces, finely chop the red onion, and roughly chop the cilantro leaves. Dicing the avocado last prevents it from browning too quickly. Place all these ingredients in a large mixing bowl but leave out the avocado for now to add right before serving.

Step 2

Mix dressing and combine

In a small bowl, whisk lime juice, olive oil, ground cumin, salt, and pepper until well combined. This dressing will highlight the salad's flavors with authentic Cuban zest. Pour the dressing over the chopped vegetables in the mixing bowl, ensuring each piece is evenly coated with this flavorful mixture. This step is key to bringing out the vibrant tastes in your salad.

Step 3

Add beans and serve

Add the rinsed black beans to the bowl with chopped vegetables. Gently toss, ensuring each bean is coated with the dressing without mashing them. This careful mixing preserves their shape and flavor. Lastly, gently fold in the diced avocado, integrating it smoothly into the salad. This step ensures the avocado's freshness complements the dish's flavors without dominating, completing the salad's texture and taste profile.

Step 4

Final touches

Before serving, give your Cuban black bean salad a final gentle mix to ensure all flavors are beautifully combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt or pepper as needed. You can serve it immediately or chill for an hour if you prefer a colder salad. This step ensures the dish is perfectly seasoned and refreshing, suitable for any preference.