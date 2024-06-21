In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegan Ethiopian feast with a tangy injera and a vibrant vegetable stew.

Mix teff flour, water, and salt for the injera, letting it ferment for a sour kick, then cook it like a pancake.

For the stew, sauté onions, garlic, and ginger, add veggies and spices, and cook until tender.

Serve the stew on the injera for a communal, interactive meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cooking a vegan Ethiopian injera feast: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:21 pm Jun 21, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Injera is a staple in Ethiopian cuisine, a sourdough-risen flatbread with a unique, slightly spongy texture. Made from teff flour, it is naturally vegan and gluten-free. It serves as both bread and an eating utensil for stews (wats) and salads. Preparing injera is an art in Ethiopia, showcasing the country's rich culinary heritage. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan Ethiopian injera feast, gather two cups teff flour, three cups water (adjust for batter), one-half teaspoon salt, and one teaspoon baking powder. For the stew, arrange for one large onion, two cloves of garlic, and one tablespoon of ginger. All minced. Include diced carrots (two), a cup of green beans and cabbage each, with turmeric, paprika (one teaspoon each), cumin (one-half teaspoon), salt, and pepper.

Step 1

Preparing the injera batter

Mix teff flour and water in a large bowl, whisking until smooth to avoid lumps. Aim for a pancake batter consistency, adjusting with water or flour as needed. Cover with a cloth and let it ferment at room temperature for one to three days for a tangy flavor. For less sourness or if pressed for time, add baking powder to ferment overnight.

Step 2

Cooking the injera

After fermentation, stir salt into the batter. Heat a nonstick pan on medium. Pour the batter to thinly cover the bottom, tilting for even distribution. Cook until holes form on the surface and edges lift from the pan; no flipping required. Carefully remove and place on a cloth or plate to cool. Continue with the remaining batter, cooking each portion in the same manner.

Step 3

Making vegetable stew

For your vegetable stew, heat oil in another pot over medium heat; add onions first until translucent, then garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add carrots and green beans, cooking for about five minutes before adding cabbage along with turmeric powder, paprika, cumin seeds, salt, and pepper, stirring well after each addition. Cook until vegetables are tender yet crisp.

Step4

Serving your feast

To serve your vegan Ethiopian feast, lay injeras on individual plates or one large platter, covering its surface, then spoon generous amounts of your vegetable stew atop. Allow guests or family members to scoop up stew using pieces torn off their injera, creating an interactive, communal dining experience true to the spirit of Ethiopia's shared meals tradition. Enjoy!