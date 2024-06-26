In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful vegetarian eggplant Parmesan bake by first salting and drying eggplant slices to remove excess moisture.

Next, coat the slices in flour, a milk alternative with spices, and breadcrumbs, then fry until golden.

Layer these in a dish with marinara sauce and cheeses, bake until bubbly and golden, and let cool before serving.

This dish is a perfect blend of textures and flavors, sure to impress at any meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Enchanting eggplant Parmesan bake: Cook this vegetarian delight

By Anujj Trehaan 06:22 pm Jun 26, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Eggplant parmesan, a classic Italian dish, has won hearts around the globe with its rich flavors and comforting texture. Originating from southern Italy, it's a testament to the versatility of eggplant, paired with the tangy sweetness of tomato sauce and the gooey goodness of melted cheese. This vegetarian and eggless version retains all the traditional charm without compromising on taste. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather two large eggplants, sliced into one-half-inch rounds, salt (to draw moisture), three cups marinara sauce, two cups shredded mozzarella cheese, one cup vegetarian Parmesan cheese, one cup all-purpose flour (for coating), one cup milk alternative (almond or soy), two cups breadcrumbs, one teaspoon garlic powder, one teaspoon dried oregano, and olive oil for frying.

Step 1

Preparing your eggplants

Start by arranging your eggplant slices on paper towels. Gently sprinkle them with salt. This process, taking about 20 minutes, is essential to draw out moisture, ensuring your dish doesn't end up too soggy. After the time has elapsed, thoroughly rinse the eggplant slices under water and carefully pat them dry using fresh paper towels. This preparation step is crucial for the perfect texture.

Step 2

Coating and frying eggplants

Arrange three dishes for breading: one with flour, another with milk alternative mixed with garlic powder and oregano, and a third with breadcrumbs. Coat each eggplant slice in flour, dip in the milk mixture, then cover in breadcrumbs. Fry the slices in olive oil until golden on both sides. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Step 3

Layering your bake

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). In a baking dish, spread a thin layer of marinara sauce at the bottom. Arrange a layer of fried eggplant slices over it; top this layer with more marinara sauce followed by sprinkles of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up, ending with cheese on top.

Step 4

Baking to perfection

Cover your baking dish loosely with aluminum foil to prevent excessive browning or drying out. Bake for about 25 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown at the edges. Let it cool slightly before serving to ensure the layers set properly, making it easier to cut through.