In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a batch of vegetarian, eggless Swiss chard pancakes with this simple recipe.

Start by creating a smooth batter with all-purpose flour, chickpea flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and water.

Fold in finely chopped Swiss chard leaves for a nutritious, vibrant twist, then fry in olive oil until golden brown.

Enjoy these delicious, vitamin-packed pancakes that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Your guests will love this Swiss chard pancake recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:30 pm Jun 21, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Swiss chard pancakes offer a delightful twist on the traditional pancake, incorporating leafy greens for a nutritious boost. Originating from various cultures that emphasize the importance of vegetables in meals, this dish has evolved into a versatile recipe enjoyed worldwide. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a light dinner, these pancakes are not only healthy but also incredibly tasty. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegetarian, eggless Swiss chard pancakes, gather one bunch of Swiss chard (leaves finely chopped, stems discarded), one cup all-purpose flour, one cup chickpea flour (egg substitute), two tablespoons olive oil plus extra for frying, one teaspoon baking powder, half a teaspoon salt, a quarter teaspoon black pepper, and one and a half cups water for the batter.

Step 1

Prepare the Swiss chard

Begin by thoroughly washing the Swiss chard leaves under running water to eliminate any dirt or grit. After washing, pat the leaves dry with paper towels, or alternatively, use a salad spinner to remove excess moisture effectively. Next, finely chop the leaves. This step ensures they blend seamlessly into the pancake batter, avoiding large chunks that could impede even cooking.

Step 2

Make the pancake batter

In a large mixing bowl, start by combining the all-purpose flour, chickpea flour, baking powder, salt, and black pepper. Then, gradually add water while stirring continuously. This process is crucial to create a smooth batter that's similar in consistency to traditional pancake batter. The inclusion of chickpea flour serves as an excellent binder, effectively replacing eggs and making this recipe completely vegetarian and eggless.

Step 3

Incorporate Swiss chard into batter

Gently fold in the finely chopped Swiss chard leaves into the batter until they're evenly mixed. This step ensures the leaves are well distributed, adding a vibrant green color and enhancing the pancakes' nutritional profile. The inclusion of Swiss chard not only makes these pancakes visually appealing but also packs them with essential vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious and delicious choice.

Step 4

Cook your pancakes

Heat some olive oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Pour or scoop some batter onto the pan to form pancakes about four inches in diameter. Cook until bubbles form on top and edges look set, which typically takes about two minutes, then flip carefully using a spatula and cook for another minute or until golden brown on both sides.