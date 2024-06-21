In brief Simplifying... In brief Looking for a health-conscious snack? Try these easy-to-make vegan seed pates, perfect for intermittent fasting.

Vegan intermittent fasting seed pates

By Anujj Trehaan 04:26 pm Jun 21, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Intermittent fasting and veganism unite in these five nutritious seed pate recipes, perfect for those combining the health benefits of time eating with plant-based nutrition. Delicious and nutrient-rich, these pates cater to anyone looking to enhance their diet. Each recipe is a unique blend of flavors and essential nutrients, aligning with the principles of vegan intermittent fasting for optimal health benefits.

Recipe 1

Sunflower seed delight

Sunflower seeds, rich in vitamin E, create a creamy base for this simple pate. Blend soaked sunflower seeds with lemon juice, garlic, and fresh herbs until smooth. Ideal as a midday snack during your eating window, this spread supports skin health. Its preparation is straightforward, ensuring anyone can enjoy its benefits with minimal effort, aligning perfectly with a health-conscious lifestyle.

Recipe 2

Pumpkin seed powerhouse

Pumpkin seeds, rich in minerals like magnesium and zinc, are the base for this pate. Lightly toast the seeds to unlock their flavor, then blend with roasted red peppers and a dash of cumin. This savory creation not only satisfies taste buds but also boosts your immune system, making it an ideal treat for health-conscious individuals seeking both flavor and nutritional benefits.

Recipe 3

Flaxseed omega boost

Flaxseeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, bring anti-inflammatory benefits. To make this pate, grind flaxseeds into a meal. Mix this with avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and a touch of salt for an omega-boosting spread. It's equally delicious on toast or as a dip for vegetables, offering a versatile and nutritious option for any meal within a fasting schedule.

Recipe 4

Chia seed fiesta

Chia seeds swell to create a gel-like base for this thick pate. Mix this gel with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and lime juice for a spread full of fiesta flavors. This combination ensures you stay full and energized, perfectly aligning with a vegan intermittent fasting lifestyle. It's an ideal choice for those seeking both taste and nutritional benefits in their diet.

Recipe 5

Hemp seed harmony

Hemp seeds, offering complete protein and an ideal omega-six to omega-three fatty acids ratio, form the base of this pate. Blend them with basil leaves, nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor, garlic powder, and lemon zest. This creates a nutrient-dense spread that complements any meal in your fasting schedule. It's a perfect mix of health benefits and taste, enhancing your diet harmoniously.