Next Article

Try these dishes

Gorge on these vegan spaghetti squash delights

By Anujj Trehaan 03:47 pm Jun 11, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Spaghetti squash is a highly versatile vegetable, serving as a low-glycemic and nutrient-rich alternative to traditional pasta. Its unique stringy texture and mild flavor profile make it an exceptional base for a wide array of vegan dishes. In this article, we present five delectable recipes that are designed to satisfy your cravings while effectively managing your blood sugar levels.

Dish 1

Mediterranean magic bowl

Combine roasted spaghetti squash with cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and a sprinkle of capers for a Mediterranean flair. Drizzle this mix with olive oil and lemon juice dressing, then garnish with fresh basil. This dish is not only rich in flavor but also packed with antioxidants and healthy fats, making it a nutritious and delicious choice.

Dish 2

Asian-inspired stir-fry

Begin by stir-frying bell peppers, carrots and snap peas. Mix up a savory sauce with tamari, garlic, ginger and a dash of maple syrup for a touch of sweetness. Combine these tender, flavorful vegetables with strands of cooked spaghetti squash. This Asian-inspired dish is not only deeply satisfying but also ranks low on the glycemic index, offering a healthy and enjoyable meal option.

Dish 3

Creamy avocado pesto pasta

Blend ripe avocados, basil leaves, garlic cloves, pine nuts or walnuts, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, salt and pepper to create a creamy pesto sauce. Mix this with spaghetti squash strands for a dish that's rich and full of fiber. This heart-healthy alternative to traditional pasta combines flavor and nutrition, making it a satisfying choice for any meal.

Dish 4

Hearty lentil bolognese

Cook green lentils until tender, then simmer in a homemade tomato sauce with onions, carrots, celery stalks, garlic cloves and Italian herbs. Serve this hearty lentil bolognese over spaghetti squash for a comforting, filling meal. This dish is low-glycemic, making it a great choice for managing blood sugar levels while enjoying a rich and flavorful experience.

Dish 5

Spicy Peanut Thai Noodles

Whisk together natural peanut butter with lime juice, soy sauce or tamari (for a gluten-free option), chili flakes (optional), minced garlic cloves and grated ginger to create an irresistible Thai peanut sauce. Pour over cooked spaghetti squash noodles topped with cilantro leaves and crushed peanuts for some crunch. This dish offers protein-packed goodness without spiking your sugar levels.