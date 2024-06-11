Next Article

Try this recipe

You will enjoy making this heavenly vegan chocolate ganache

By Anujj Trehaan 04:55 pm Jun 11, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Chocolate ganache, traditionally a blend of chocolate and dairy cream, is a rich, decadent topping or filling. This tutorial guides you through creating a vegan version that mirrors the taste and texture of the original. Originating from France, ganache is versatile in desserts. Let's start making a vegan delight that maintains its traditional charm and can be enjoyed by everyone.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan chocolate ganache, you'll need 200 grams of high-quality dark chocolate (make sure it's vegan), 200 milliliters of coconut cream (you can also use almond or soy cream as alternatives), one tablespoon of maple syrup (for added sweetness), and a pinch of salt to enhance the flavors. These simple ingredients come together to create something truly magical.

Step 1

Preparing your ingredients

Begin by chopping the dark chocolate finely into small pieces. This step ensures that it melts uniformly when mixed with the warm coconut cream later on. Transfer the chopped chocolate into a heatproof bowl. Before you start heating the coconut cream, make sure all your ingredients are measured and prepared. This preparation is key to achieving the ganache's perfect consistency.

Step 2

Heating the coconut cream

In a small saucepan, gently heat the coconut cream over low heat until it's warm but not boiling. You want to avoid overheating as it could affect the texture of your ganache. Once warm, pour the coconut cream over the chopped chocolate in your bowl. Let it sit for about one minute without stirring; this allows the hot cream to begin melting the chocolate.

Step 3

Mixing it all together

After waiting, gently stir the mixture with a whisk or spatula until the chocolate fully melts into a smooth, glossy ganache. If there are unmelted pieces, use a double boiler method by placing your bowl over simmering water and stir until melted. During this step, mix in a tablespoon of maple syrup and a pinch of salt to enhance the flavor.

Step 4

Cooling and setting your ganache

After thoroughly combining the ingredients into a smooth mixture, let the ganache cool at room temperature to achieve the consistency you desire. For those aiming for a denser ganache, ideal for making truffles or as a frosting for cakes, place it in the refrigerator for approximately one hour. It's crucial to stir it occasionally during this cooling process to maintain its smooth texture.