In brief Simplifying... In brief Discover the magic of mangoes in vegan Ayurveda with these simple recipes.

Whip up a refreshing mango lassi with plant-based yogurt, or a spiced mango chutney that aids digestion.

Enjoy a tropical mango salad for hydration, a creamy mango curry for a nourishing main course, or a unique chilled mango soup as an appetizer or dessert.

Each dish combines delightful flavors with health benefits, making them perfect for both wellness and taste preferences.

Mango magic in vegan Ayurveda: Recipes to try

By Anujj Trehaan 03:27 pm Jul 03, 202403:27 pm

What's the story Mangoes, often hailed as the king of fruits, are rich in taste and health benefits. Ayurveda recognizes ripe mangoes for their ability to balance all three doshas. This article explores the sweetness and versatility of mangoes through five vegan Ayurvedic dishes. These recipes blend wellness with indulgence, offering a culinary journey that nourishes the body and delights the palate, embodying harmony of flavors.

Beverage

Mango lassi with a twist

To make a refreshing mango lassi, simply replace dairy with plant-based yogurt. Use ripe mango pulp and blend it with either coconut or almond yogurt. Add a dash of cardamom for flavor and a hint of maple syrup to sweeten. This delightful lassi is not only tasty but also supports digestion and provides a cooling effect during the warmer seasons.

Condiment

Spiced mango chutney

This spiced mango chutney, perfect as a meal accompaniment, is made by simmering diced mangoes with ginger, cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds until thick. These spices are known in Ayurveda to stimulate the digestive fire (agni). Mangoes, rich in vitamins A and C, add nutritional value to this tangy chutney, making it both a delightful and healthful addition to any dish.

Salad

Tropical mango salad

To create a vibrant tropical mango salad, mix ripe mango cubes with sliced cucumber, red bell pepper, and fresh cilantro. Dress it lightly with lime juice and top with roasted pumpkin seeds for crunch. This salad aims to balance Pitta dosha and offers hydration on warm days, making it a perfect blend of taste and health benefits.

Main course

Creamy mango curry

Create a creamy mango curry by simmering ripe mango puree with coconut milk, turmeric powder, and curry leaves. Add chickpeas for protein. This sweet and savory dish, served over steamed rice or quinoa, nourishes the body and soul, promoting balance. It's a perfect meal that combines delightful flavors with nutritional benefits, catering to both wellness and taste preferences in every bite.

Soup

Chilled mango soup

For a unique culinary delight, try the chilled mango soup. This dish combines ripe mangoes pureed with coconut water and mint leaves for freshness. It's seasoned with a hint of black salt and cumin powder, adding an extra kick. Serving as an excellent appetizer or dessert, this soup is both cooling and supports digestion, making it a perfect blend of taste and health benefits.