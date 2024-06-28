In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up crispy baked falafels by blending soaked chickpeas with herbs and spices, shaping the mixture into balls, and chilling them before baking.

Achieve a golden crunch by brushing them with olive oil and baking until golden brown.

Enjoy these versatile bites hot with dips, or stuffed in pita bread with salad and a drizzle of yogurt sauce. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Crafting crispy baked falafel delight: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 05:07 pm Jun 28, 202405:07 pm

What's the story Falafel, a Middle Eastern favorite, boasts a crispy exterior and flavorful interior. Made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, herbs, and spices, it's traditionally deep-fried for crunch. Baked versions have become popular as a healthier alternative. Ideal for vegetarians and those avoiding eggs, this eggless baked falafel recipe delivers all the taste without the guilt. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, you'll need two cups of dried chickpeas (soaked overnight), one large onion (chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), two tablespoons of fresh parsley (chopped), two tablespoons of fresh cilantro (chopped), one teaspoon of cumin powder, one teaspoon of coriander powder, half a teaspoon of chili powder (adjust to taste), salt to taste, and two tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 1

Preparing the falafel mixture

Start by draining the soaked chickpeas well. In a food processor, combine the chickpeas with chopped onion, minced garlic, parsley, cilantro, cumin powder, coriander powder, chili powder, and salt. Pulse until you achieve a coarse mixture that holds together when pressed but isn't too smooth. If it feels too dry to shape into balls or patties later on; add a little water sparingly.

Step 2

Shaping and refrigerating

Once your falafel mixture is ready, take small portions and shape them into balls or small patties using your hands. This recipe should yield about 18-20 falafels depending on size. Place these on a tray lined with parchment paper and refrigerate for at least one hour before baking. This step ensures they hold their shape better during cooking.

Step 3

Baking your falafels

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Lightly brush each falafel with olive oil or use a spray for an even coat, aiding in achieving crispiness. Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced apart for even cooking. Bake for about 25-30 minutes until they turn golden brown, remembering to flip them halfway through the baking time.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Enjoy your crispy baked falafels hot as an appetizer, paired with tahini sauce or hummus. Alternatively, stuff them into pita bread filled with salad greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Drizzle with some yogurt sauce for a more fulfilling meal. Their versatility allows them to be enjoyed in numerous ways, catering to a wide range of taste preferences and dietary needs.