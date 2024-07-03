In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up delicious corn ribs at home with this simple recipe.

Start by slicing four large ears of corn into ribs, season them with a mix of olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic and chili powder, then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes.

A step-by-step recipe to make corn ribs at home

02:56 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Corn ribs are a delightful vegetarian twist on traditional ribs, offering a unique way to savor corn on the cob. Gaining popularity for their appealing presentation and ease of eating, they originated from creative home cooks and were popularized through social media. With no specific cultural origin, corn ribs have become a worldwide favorite for their versatile seasoning and cooking methods. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you will need four large ears of corn (to make 16 corn ribs), one-fourth cup of olive oil, one teaspoon of smoked paprika, one teaspoon of garlic powder, one-half teaspoon of chili powder (adjust according to taste), salt to taste, and freshly ground black pepper. For garnishing, fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges will add a refreshing touch.

Step 1

Preparing your corn ribs

Start by cleaning your corn ears, removing all husk and silk. With caution, use a sharp knife to stand an ear of corn upright on its base and slice it down the middle lengthwise. Slice each half again lengthwise to create four "ribs" from each ear. This step demands patience and precision to ensure the pieces are even for uniform cooking.

Step 2

Seasoning your corn ribs

In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil with smoked paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, salt and black pepper until well combined. Lay out your cut corn ribs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper for easy cleanup. Brush each piece generously with the seasoned oil mixture on all sides. Ensure every rib is well-coated for maximum flavor.

Step 3

Cooking your corn ribs

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Once it's preheated, arrange the seasoned corn ribs on a baking sheet. Bake them for about 25-30 minutes, until they are tender and start to curl at the edges, resembling the appearance of traditional ribs. For even cooking, it's important to flip the corn ribs over halfway through their baking time.

Step 4

Serving your delicious creation

After baking is complete and your kitchen smells wonderfully aromatic with spices, carefully remove your corn ribs from the oven — they will be hot! Arrange them beautifully on a serving platter; garnish with fresh cilantro leaves for an added pop of color and freshness. Serve immediately with lime wedges on the side for guests to squeeze over their portion as desired.