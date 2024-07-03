In brief Simplifying... In brief A 60 million-year-old grape seed fossil, named Lithouva susmanii, was discovered in the Colombian Andes, supporting the theory that grapes originated in South America.

The extinction of dinosaurs led to denser forests, creating a competitive environment that favored the evolution of climbing plants like grapes.

The extinction of dinosaurs led to denser forests, creating a competitive environment that favored the evolution of climbing plants like grapes.

This change, along with the diverse set of birds and mammals that spread grape seeds, helped grapes establish a global presence.

By Simran Jeet 03:02 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story New research indicates that the extinction of dinosaurs 66 million years ago may have allowed modern grapes to flourish. The study, based on fossilized grape seeds found in Colombia, Panama, and Peru dating between 19 million and 60 million years old, provides insights into how grapes established a global presence. Lead study author Fabiany Herrera from Chicago's Field Museum noted that these grapes are the oldest ever found in this part of the world.

Ancient grapes

Oldest grape seed fossil found in Western Hemisphere

The oldest grape seed from the grape family discovered in the Western Hemisphere was among these findings, according to the study published in Nature Plants. The oldest known grape seed fossils, dating back 66 million years, were unearthed in India. Herrera explained that the extinction event had a significant impact on plants, resulting in a "reset" of forests and altering plant compositions.

Paleobotanical findings

New grape species discovered in South America

Inspired by his PhD advisor's paper on grape fossils, Herrera and coauthor Monica Carvalho discovered a 60 million-year-old grape seed fossil in the Colombian Andes. This is one of the oldest known and first to be found in South America. The researchers named the newly discovered species Lithouva susmanii, or "Susman's stone grape," after Arthur T. Susman, a supporter of South American paleobotany at the Field Museum.

Evolutionary insights

New grape species supports South American origin theory

Study coauthor Gregory Stull from the National Museum of Natural History emphasized that the discovery of the new grape species, Lithouva susmanii, supports the theory of a South American origin for the group that includes the common grape vine Vitis. This enhances our understanding of how grapes managed to establish a global presence after gaining a foothold in Earth's dense forests.

Ecosystem changes

Dinosaurs's absence altered forest structure, study finds

Further fieldwork across South and Central America led to the discovery of nine new species of fossil grape seeds trapped in sedimentary rocks. The researchers found that the extinction of dinosaurs changed the entire structure of forests. Carvalho suggested that the absence of large animals like dinosaurs led to denser forests compared to when these creatures roamed the Earth, altering their surrounding ecosystems.

Plant adaptation

Dense forests favored grapevine evolution, researchers suggest

The dense forests that emerged after the dinosaurs's extinction created a competitive environment for plants to receive light and resources. According to the researchers, climbing plants like grapes had an advantage in this new environment and used it to reach the canopy. The diverse set of birds and mammals that began populating Earth after the dinosaurs's disappearance likely also played a role in spreading grape seeds.