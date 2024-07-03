In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a batch of ancient Aztec tlacoyos with this simple recipe.

Mix masa harina, salt, and warm water to create a dough, fill with refried beans, and cook until crispy.

Serve hot, topped with queso fresco, onions, cilantro, and a drizzle of salsa verde for a delicious vegetarian breakfast or snack. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Ancient Aztec tlacoyos: Recipe to make this vegetarian delight

By Anujj Trehaan 02:34 pm Jul 03, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Tlacoyos are a traditional Mexican dish from the Aztec era, made with masa dough filled with beans, cheese, or vegetarian fillings, then cooked on a griddle. They're not just a meal but an exploration of rich cultural heritage. Their simplicity and versatility have boosted their popularity in modern cuisine. It's time to introduce this ancient dish into your kitchen. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegetarian tlacoyos, gather two cups of masa harina, one cup of warm water (add more if needed for dough consistency), one cup of refried beans (black beans preferred for authenticity), half a cup of crumbled queso fresco or mild fresh cheese, salt to taste, and vegetable oil for cooking. Optional garnishes are salsa verde, chopped onions, and cilantro.

Step 1

Preparing the masa dough

In a large bowl, mix two cups of masa harina and a pinch of salt. Slowly add warm water and knead to form a smooth, nonsticky dough. If dry or crumbly, add more water a tablespoon at a time for the right consistency. Cover with a damp cloth and let rest for 15 minutes, making the dough pliable.

Step 2

Shaping and filling tlacoyos

Divide the rested dough into eight portions. Roll each into a ball, then flatten into one-quarter inch thick ovals using hands or a rolling pin. Spoon refried beans onto one half of each oval, leaving space at the edges. Fold the other half over to enclose the filling and press gently around the edges to seal.

Step 3

Cooking your tlacoyos

Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly brush it with vegetable oil. Gently place the tlacoyos on the griddle, allowing them to cook for approximately three minutes on each side until they achieve a golden brown color and become crispy on both sides. Depending on your skillet's size, you may need to cook the tlacoyos in batches to ensure even cooking.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Enjoy your tlacoyos hot off the griddle, topped with crumbled queso fresco, freshly chopped onions, and vibrant cilantro. For an extra layer of flavor, a generous drizzle of salsa verde is recommended. These tlacoyos are an excellent choice for breakfast or as a snack, offering a fulfilling and flavorful experience that echoes the rich culinary traditions of ancient Aztec cuisine.