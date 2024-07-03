In brief Simplifying... In brief Start your day with a calcium-rich, vegan oatmeal breakfast.

Vegan oatmeal for strong bones

By Anujj Trehaan 02:29 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Oatmeal is a beloved breakfast choice, known for its hearty texture and versatility. It's a significant nutrient source. For vegans, adding delicious, calcium-rich foods to their diet is crucial for bone health. This article presents five unique, calcium-fortified vegan oatmeal recipes. Each is not only flavorful but also designed to strengthen bones, making them perfect for starting the day on a healthy note.

Almond joy oatmeal

Start your day with the sweet taste of an almond joy candy bar without the guilt. Mix your oats with calcium-fortified almond milk, a dash of cocoa powder, and a sweetener of your choice. Top it off with shredded coconut and slivered almonds for that crunch. This bowl is not just satisfying; it's packed with calcium and healthy fats.

Tropical morning delight

Bring the tropics to your table with this fruity oatmeal creation. Cook your oats in calcium-fortified coconut milk, adding chia seeds for a nutrient boost. Top it with kiwi slices, pineapple chunks, and crushed macadamia nuts. This dish isn't just a meal; it's a vacation in a bowl, packed with flavors and nutrients for a healthy start to your day.

Berry calcium boost

Berries, rich in antioxidants, naturally sweeten your morning oatmeal. Prepare your oats with calcium-enriched soy milk. Then, stir in a mix of fresh or frozen berries, like strawberries or blueberries, enhancing flavor and nutrition. Sprinkle ground flaxseed on top for an omega-three boost. This berry-infused oatmeal not only delights the taste buds but also provides a significant calcium boost for bone health.

Cinnamon spice infusion

For those who adore warming spices, this oatmeal variation is comforting and nutritious. Cook your oats in high-calcium rice milk, infusing it with cinnamon sticks for a spicy aroma. Add diced apples for sweetness and texture. Before serving, a sprinkle of nutmeg or cardamom adds an extra flavor layer, making this oatmeal not just a meal but a warming experience.

Green goodness bowl

Enhance your breakfast by mixing in some spinach puree with oatmeal cooked in fortified oat milk, a taste you'll barely notice. Top it off with sliced avocado, pumpkin seeds, and a dollop of almond butter. This not only adds creaminess but also includes healthy fats and essential calcium for bone health, making it a nutritious start to your day.