Crafting Himalayan spinach lentil soup: A step-by-step guide

What's the story Himalayan spinach lentil soup is a nourishing, hearty dish from the Himalayas. It combines lentils' earthy flavors with spinach's freshness, offering a perfect vegetarian and eggless option. This soup, a staple in local diets for centuries, provides essential nutrients in harsh climates. With its rich cultural heritage and numerous health benefits, it's time to start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this wholesome soup, you will need one cup of red lentils, two cups of fresh spinach leaves, one large onion, two cloves of garlic, one teaspoon of ground turmeric, half a teaspoon of ground cumin, four cups of vegetable broth, salt to taste, two tablespoons of olive oil, and lemon wedges for serving.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Begin by heating two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Saute these until they become soft and translucent, about five minutes. This crucial step establishes the foundational flavor for our Himalayan spinach lentil soup, making it essential for the dish's overall taste profile.

Step 2

Adding spices and lentils

Once the onions are softened, stir in the ground turmeric and cumin. Cook for another minute until fragrant. Then add the red lentils to the pot along with four cups of vegetable broth. Increase heat to bring to a boil before reducing it to simmer. Cover and let it cook until lentils are tender, approximately 20 minutes.

Step 3

Incorporating spinach

Once the lentils are thoroughly cooked and have become tender, it's time to add the spinach. Introduce the roughly chopped spinach leaves into the pot, stirring them into the lentil mixture. The heat will cause the spinach to wilt within approximately three minutes. As you stir, you'll notice the soup adopting a vibrant green hue, indicating that the spinach is perfectly incorporated.

Step 4

Final touches

After incorporating the spinach leaves into the lentil mixture, season the soup with salt to taste. Let it simmer for an additional five minutes. This step is essential for blending the flavors thoroughly, ensuring perfect harmony in every spoonful. It allows the distinct tastes and aromas of all ingredients to meld together beautifully, enhancing the overall experience of the Himalayan spinach lentil soup.