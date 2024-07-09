In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vibrant Indian spice vegan chickpea salad in four easy steps.

Prepare Indian spice vegan chickpea salad in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 01:24 pm Jul 09, 2024

What's the story The Indian spice vegan chickpea salad is a vibrant, nutritious dish that combines rich Indian spices with the health benefits of chickpeas and vegetables. Originating from India's diverse culinary traditions, this salad is a testament to the country's love for legumes and bold spices. It offers a hearty, plant-based meal option, perfect for those seeking a delicious and wholesome dish. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful salad, you will need one cup of cooked chickpeas, one large diced tomato, one diced cucumber, half a red onion finely chopped, two tablespoons of chopped cilantro, juice of one lemon, one teaspoon of cumin powder, half a teaspoon of coriander powder, one-quarter teaspoon of garam masala, salt to taste, and one tablespoon of olive oil.

Step 1

Prepare the chickpeas

If you're using canned chickpeas, drain and rinse them thoroughly under cold water. For those preferring to cook their own chickpeas from scratch, soak them overnight in water. The next day, drain the soaking water and boil them in fresh water until tender. This step is crucial as it ensures that your chickpeas are perfectly cooked and ready to absorb all the flavors.

Step 2

Mix the salad ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked chickpeas with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and chopped cilantro. This mixture forms the base of your salad, providing a delightful texture contrast between the creamy chickpeas and the crunchy vegetables. The freshness from the tomatoes and cucumbers complements the earthy tones from the chickpeas, making it an exciting and harmonious blend.

Step 3

Seasoning your salad

In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and olive oil for the dressing. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt, whisking until smooth. Pour this over the salad ingredients, tossing to ensure each piece is evenly coated with spices. This step infuses the dish with characteristic Indian flavors—aromatic, spicy, and tangy—making it delightfully unique.

Step 4

Serve your dish

Once mixed, allow the salad to sit for about 10 minutes, letting the flavors meld together. Serve chilled or at room temperature. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves before serving. Enjoy this dish as a standalone meal or pair it with some warm flatbread, creating a satisfying and nutritious meal that's both filling and flavorful. This combination ensures a delightful culinary experience.