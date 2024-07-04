In brief Simplifying... In brief This recipe for Belgian endive with walnut is a delightful vegetarian dish that's easy to prepare.

Arrange the endive leaves on a platter, drizzle with dressing, sprinkle with toasted walnuts, and garnish with fresh parsley or chives for a colorful, fresh touch.

Recipe: Your guests will love this Belgian endive with walnut

By Anujj Trehaan 12:06 pm Jul 04, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Belgian endive, a mildly bitter leafy vegetable, has its roots in Europe and has been savored for its unique flavor and crisp texture. Often used in salads, it pairs wonderfully with the rich taste of walnuts. This dish, Belgian endive with walnut, is a testament to simplicity and elegance in vegetarian cuisine. Without further ado, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful vegetarian dish, you will need four heads of Belgian endive, one cup of chopped walnuts, two tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, half a teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste), and a quarter teaspoon of black pepper. For garnishing, add some fresh parsley or chives to introduce color and freshness to the dish.

Step 1

Prepare the endive leaves

Begin by carefully washing the Belgian endive heads under cold water. Pat them dry with a clean kitchen towel to remove any excess moisture. Next, trim off the bitter bottom core from each head and then gently separate the leaves one by one. It's important to keep the leaves intact as much as possible for presentation.

Step 2

Toasting walnuts to perfection

Place a dry skillet over medium heat and add the chopped walnuts. Toast them, stirring often to ensure they brown evenly and do not burn. This should take about five minutes, until they are golden brown and fragrant. After achieving this toasted perfection, remove them from the skillet and set aside on a plate to cool down.

Step 3

Dressing preparation

To create the dressing that will unify this dish, start by whisking together olive oil and balmasic vinegar in a small bowl until they are thoroughly mixed. Then, season the mixture with salt and pepper to suit your taste preferences. This straightforward yet rich dressing is designed to enhance the endive's mild bitterness and the walnuts' deep nutty flavor, making them a perfect combination.

Step 4

Assembling the dish

To assemble this dish, arrange the endive leaves on a serving platter in a circular pattern creating an attractive bed for your walnuts. Drizzle them generously with your prepared dressing ensuring each leaf gets coated lightly but thoroughly. Finally, sprinkle over your toasted walnuts evenly across all leaves; garnish with freshly chopped parsley or chives for an added touch of color and freshness before serving.