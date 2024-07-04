In brief Simplifying... In brief Embark on a Japanese-inspired culinary journey with edamame hummus.

Boil edamame, blend with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt, adjusting consistency with reserved cooking water.

Serve in a dish, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with sesame seeds or cilantro, accompanied by veggies or crackers for a nutritious snack or appetizer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Japanese-inspired edamame hummus adventure: A cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:48 pm Jul 04, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Edamame hummus combines the creamy texture of traditional Middle Eastern hummus with the fresh, green taste of Japanese edamame beans. This vegetarian and eggless dish is a modern twist on classic flavors, offering a unique and healthy option for snack lovers. Originating from a fusion of culinary traditions, it has gained popularity for its nutritional benefits and versatility. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary adventure, you'll need two cups of shelled edamame (fresh or frozen), one garlic clove, two tablespoons of tahini (sesame paste), two tablespoons of lemon juice, one-third cup of olive oil, and salt to taste. Additionally, have water ready for adjusting the consistency as needed. Optional garnishes include sesame seeds and chopped cilantro for extra flavor and presentation.

Step 1

Preparing edamame

Begin by cooking the edamame, using either fresh or frozen beans. Boil them in salted water for about five minutes until tender. After boiling, drain the beans, but importantly, reserve some of the cooking water. This reserved water will be used later to adjust the consistency of the hummus, ensuring it reaches the perfect smoothness for serving.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

In a food processor or blender, add cooked edamame beans, minced garlic clove, tahini, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Begin to blend these ingredients until they start forming a paste. Gradually pour in the olive oil while blending to ensure the mixture becomes smooth. Continue this process until you achieve a creamy texture throughout.

Step 3

Adjusting consistency and seasoning

If your hummus is too thick or chunky, check its consistency carefully. Add the reserved cooking water from the edamame beans, one tablespoon at a time, until you achieve the desired smoothness. Remember to taste your hummus and adjust the seasoning as needed with additional salt or lemon juice, according to your personal preference. This ensures a perfectly creamy texture and flavor.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Pour your Japanese-inspired edamame hummus into a serving dish. For an enhanced flavor and visual appeal, generously drizzle olive oil on top and elegantly sprinkle with sesame seeds or finely chopped cilantro. Present this delightful dish with an array of vegetable sticks or crisp crackers, making it a perfect addition to any appetizer spread or as a nutritious snack choice.