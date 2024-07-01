In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a tangy Indian mango dal in four easy steps.

Start by rinsing and boiling toor dal, then add diced raw mangoes until tender.

Spice it up with a tempering of mustard seeds, red chilies, curry leaves, asafoetida, and chili powder in hot oil.

Stir this aromatic mix into the dal and mango, let it simmer, and voila!

What's the story Mango dal is a unique, flavorful dish blending the tanginess of raw mangoes with lentils' creaminess for perfect harmony. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, it's a summer favorite, offering a refreshing twist on traditional lentil recipes. This vegetarian, eggless dish is also nutrient-rich. Let's start cooking and bring this piece of Indian culinary innovation to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this delightful dish, gather one cup of toor dal (split pigeon peas), one raw mango (peeled, diced), two tablespoons vegetable oil, one teaspoon mustard seeds, half a teaspoon turmeric powder, one teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste), salt to taste, two dried red chilies, a pinch of asafoetida (hing), five curry leaves, and three cups water.

Step 1

Preparing the lentils

Begin by rinsing the toor dal under cold water until clear. Soak it in three cups of water for about 30 minutes to reduce cooking time and enhance digestibility. After soaking, transfer the dal and water into a large pot or pressure cooker. Add turmeric powder and bring to a boil. For pressure cooking, wait for three whistles; otherwise, simmer until the dal softens.

Step 2

Cooking with mango

Once the lentils are cooked and have achieved a soft texture, add diced raw mangoes to the pot. Cook on medium heat until mango pieces are tender but not mushy - this usually takes about 10 minutes. The mango pieces should be firm enough to hold their shape while imparting their tangy flavor into the dal.

Step 3

Tempering spices

In another small pan or tadka pan, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add dried red chilies, curry leaves, asafoetida (hing), and red chili powder; quickly stir for a few seconds without burning them. This tempering process releases their flavors into the oil, which is then poured over cooked dal and mango mixture.

Step 4

Final touches

After adding the tempered spices into the dal-mango mix, stir well to ensure everything is evenly combined. Let it simmer for five more minutes. This crucial step allows the flavors to meld together, creating a rich, aromatic blend. The tanginess of the mango and the earthiness of the lentils come together in an enticing and appetizing dish that perfectly balances diverse flavors.