In brief Simplifying... In brief Craft a mouthwatering Vietnamese lemongrass tofu banh mi by marinating firm tofu in a flavorful mix of soy sauce, lemongrass paste, garlic, and ginger.

Pan-fry until golden, then layer it in a baguette with mayo, julienned carrots, cucumber slices, and cilantro.

This vegetarian delight offers a perfect balance of textures and flavors, best enjoyed fresh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Check out this Vietnamese lemongrass tofu banh mi recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:12 pm Jul 09, 202401:12 pm

What's the story The Vietnamese banh mi, a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisine, has won over food enthusiasts globally. Originating from Vietnam, this sandwich blends cultures through its ingredients and preparation. The lemongrass tofu version offers a plant-based alternative to the traditional meat-filled banh mi, making it ideal for those seeking a flavorful vegetarian option. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, use 200 grams of firm tofu. First, press the tofu to eliminate excess moisture, ensuring it absorbs the marinade well and achieves a good texture when cooked. After pressing, slice the tofu evenly. This preparation is key to creating the perfect base for your flavorful vegetarian banh mi sandwich, making each bite deliciously seasoned and textured.

Step 1

Marinate the tofu

Start by marinating the tofu to infuse it with flavors. In a bowl, mix soy sauce, lemongrass paste, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper. Add the sliced tofu ensuring each piece is well coated with the marinade. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes or longer if time allows. This step is crucial for achieving that deep lemongrass flavor in your banh mi.

Step 2

Cook the tofu

Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Once hot, add your marinated tofu slices. Cook each side for about three to four minutes until they are golden brown and crispy on the edges. Be gentle when flipping them to keep their shape intact. Once done cooking, set aside on paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Step 3

Prepare vegetables & bread

While your tofu is cooking or marinating, start preparing your vegetables and bread. Julienne carrots and thinly slice cucumbers to add a satisfying crunch and freshness to your sandwich, balancing out the flavors. Carefully slice open your baguettes, ensuring not to cut all the way through; they should remain hinged on one side, staying true to the traditional banh mi style.

Step 4

Assemble your banh mi

To assemble your banh mi, start by spreading mayonnaise on both sides of your bread — layer cooked tofu slices followed by carrots, cucumber slices, cilantro leaves evenly among each baguette piece — season with salt, pepper as needed before closing up the sandwiches. Press down slightly to ensure everything stays in place. Enjoy immediately for the best experience.