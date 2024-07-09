In brief Simplifying... In brief Boost your iron levels with these easy, plant-based snacks.

Boost your iron intake with plant-based snacks

By Anujj Trehaan 12:03 pm Jul 09, 2024

What's the story Iron is a crucial mineral that helps in transporting oxygen throughout the body. For those following a plant-based diet, finding iron-rich snacks can be a bit of a challenge. However, there are plenty of delicious and nutritious options out there. Let's explore some easy-to-make, iron-packed snacks that not only satisfy your hunger but also boost your health.

Spinach and chickpea salad

Spinach, a powerhouse of iron, pairs perfectly with chickpeas for an unbeatable snack. Combine fresh spinach leaves with cooked chickpeas, a splash of lemon juice, and your preferred seasoning for a quick and nutritious option. This combination not only delivers essential iron but also includes fiber and protein, making it an outstanding choice for an energy boost at any time of the day.

Pumpkin seed trail mix

Pumpkin seeds are among the best plant-based sources of iron. For a nutritious trail mix, combine roasted pumpkin seeds with sunflower seeds, dried cranberries and dark chocolate chips for a perfect blend of sweet and savory flavors. This mix is not only rich in iron but also packed with magnesium and zinc, offering a multitude of nutritional benefits in just one handful.

Fortified cereal bars

Many cereals are fortified with vitamins and minerals, including iron, making them a superb snack choice. Opt for whole grain cereal bars enriched with extra nutrients for a convenient on-the-go option. These bars often contain dried fruits like raisins or apricots, adding natural sweetness and providing an additional iron source, thereby enhancing their overall nutritional value.

Lentil hummus dip

Lentils, an excellent source of plant-based iron, can be blended with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and spices to create a smooth hummus-like dip. Serve this nutritious lentil hummus with vegetable sticks or whole-grain crackers for dipping. It's not only rich in iron but also provides plenty of proteins and fibers, making it a perfect snack choice at any time of the day.