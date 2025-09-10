Read these books recommended by Mitchell Obama

Michelle Obama , the former First Lady of the United States, is the epitome of an inspiring journey and the pursuit of personal growth. Accordingly, her book recommendations are also centered around the theme of self-discovery and empowerment. Here are some novels she has recommended as must-reads for anyone looking to know themselves better. They are all about human experiences, resilience, and discovering identity.

#1 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama Becoming is written by Michelle Obama herself as an autobiographical memoir. The book details her life, from childhood to the years spent in the White House. It narrates her personal struggles and triumphs, and how she found her own voice through the challenges. It is a reminder of the importance of staying true to oneself amid the chaos of life.

#2 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye is a poignant exploration of beauty, race, and identity through the eyes of a young African American girl, Pecola Breedlove. Set in post-Great Depression America, the book examines societal pressures and their influence on self-worth. This novel forces you to think about how external perceptions can define your sense of self.

#3 'Educated' by Tara Westover Educated is Tara Westover's memoir of growing up in a strict household, away from the world, and eventually pursuing higher education, against all odds. The book touches upon the themes of resilience, determination, and self-discovery as Westover overcomes the challenges of her upbringing, in pursuit of knowledge and independence.