Micro claw clips: What this hairstyling trend is

Micro claw clips are the latest trend in hairstyling, giving a quick and easy way to add texture to your hair. These tiny clips are perfect for those who want to add volume and style without spending hours in front of the mirror. They are easy to use and can be used on all hair types, making them a must-have for anyone looking to amp up their hair game.

Tip 1 Choosing the right size clip Choosing the right size micro claw clip is important for achieving desired texture. Smaller clips are perfect for fine or thin hair, as they provide a subtle lift and hold without weighing down the hair. For thicker or longer hair, slightly bigger clips can be used to secure more sections of hair at once, giving a fuller look.

Tip 2 Strategic placement for volume Strategic placement of micro claw clips can do wonders for volume. Placing them at the crown of your head can instantly add height, while positioning them near the roots on the sides can create fullness around your face. Experimenting with different placements will help you find what works best for your unique hairstyle.

Tip 3 Using clips as styling tools Micro claw clips aren't just for holding hair in place; they can also be used as styling tools. Twisting sections of hair before securing them with a clip can create beautiful waves once released. Similarly, using them on damp hair while styling products are applied can help set curls or waves that last longer.

