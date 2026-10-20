5 ways to style your mid-length hair
What's the story
Mid-length hairstyles are the perfect combination of versatility and style, giving you a range of options to play with. Be it for a casual day out or a formal event, mid-length hair can be styled in a number of ways to suit your taste. Here are some practical styling tips and ideas to help you make the most of your mid-length locks.
Tip 1
Layered cuts for volume
Layered cuts are perfect for adding volume to mid-length hair.
By adding layers, you can add movement and texture, making your hair look fuller.
Ask your stylist for long layers that frame your face, or go for shorter layers for more bounce.
This style is easy to maintain, and it works for different hair types.
Tip 2
Beach waves for texture
Beach waves are an effortless way to add texture to mid-length hair.
Use a curling wand or flat iron to create loose waves that give you a relaxed, yet chic, look.
For added hold and definition, use a sea salt spray or texturizing mousse before styling.
Beach waves are perfect for casual outings or adding some flair to everyday looks.
Tip 3
Sleek straight styles
A sleek, straight style is ideal for those who prefer a polished look.
Use a flat iron to achieve smooth strands, and finish with a shine serum or lightweight oil to enhance luster without weighing down the hair.
This style is perfect for professional settings or formal occasions where elegance is key.
Tip 4
Half-up hairstyles for versatility
Half-up hairstyles offer versatility by allowing you to play with both updos and loose hair at the same time.
From simple ponytails and buns to more intricate braids, the options are endless.
These styles are perfect for adding interest without compromising on comfort and practicality for day-to-day wear.
Tip 5
Bangs add dimension
Adding bangs can instantly change the look of mid-length hair by adding dimension and framing the face beautifully.
From side-swept bangs that add softness around the cheekbones, to blunt cuts that add drama, there are many options to choose from, depending on personal preference and face shape considerations.