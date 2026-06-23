Want glowing skin? Start adding millets to your diet
What's the story
Millets are versatile grains that have been a part of traditional diets for centuries. They are packed with essential nutrients that can contribute to healthy skin. Including millets in your breakfast can be an easy way to improve your skin health naturally. Here are five millet-based breakfast ideas that can help you get glowing skin, each offering unique benefits and flavors.
Dish 1
Millet porridge with nuts and fruits
Millet porridge topped with nuts and fruits makes for a nutritious start to the day. The fiber in millet helps with digestion, while nuts like almonds or walnuts give you healthy fats and vitamin E, which are good for skin health. Adding fruits like berries or bananas provides antioxidants that fight free radicals, keeping your skin youthful.
Dish 2
Ragi dosa with vegetable filling
Ragi dosa is a delicious twist on the traditional South Indian breakfast. Ragi (finger millet) is packed with calcium and iron, both of which are important for healthy skin. When you fill the dosa with vegetables like spinach or carrots, you add vitamins A and C, which promote collagen production and repair damaged skin cells.
Dish 3
Pearl millet upma with vegetables
Pearl millet upma is a savory dish that combines pearl millet with vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans. Pearl millet is rich in magnesium, which helps reduce inflammation and stress on the skin. The addition of vegetables boosts the vitamin content further, making this dish a great choice for glowing skin.
Dish 4
Barnyard millet idli with coconut chutney
Barnyard millet idli is another healthy breakfast option that is light on the stomach, but high on nutrition. Barnyard millet has a low glycemic index, which keeps blood sugar levels stable and prevents breakouts due to spikes in insulin levels. Pairing it with coconut chutney adds healthy fats, which moisturize the skin from within.
Dish 5
Foxtail millet khichdi with lentils
Foxtail millet khichdi is a comforting blend of foxtail millet and lentils cooked together until soft. This dish is a good source of protein required for cell regeneration, and amino acids required for collagen synthesis, which keeps the elasticity of the skin intact. Adding spices like turmeric adds anti-inflammatory properties, which help soothe irritated or inflamed areas of the face, body.