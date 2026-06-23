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Want glowing skin? Start adding millets to your diet

By Simran Jeet 10:36 am Jun 23, 202610:36 am

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Millets are versatile grains that have been a part of traditional diets for centuries. They are packed with essential nutrients that can contribute to healthy skin. Including millets in your breakfast can be an easy way to improve your skin health naturally. Here are five millet-based breakfast ideas that can help you get glowing skin, each offering unique benefits and flavors.