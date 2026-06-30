Millets v/s barley: Which is better for energy?

Tip 1

Incorporating grains into your diet

Adding millets or barley to your diet can be as simple as using them in salads, soups, or as a side dish with vegetables or legumes. You can also use them as breakfast cereals or porridge by cooking them with water or milk until soft. Experimenting with different recipes will help you find delicious ways to include these nutritious grains in your daily meals without compromising on taste or nutrition.