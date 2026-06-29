Vegetable sticks with hummus make for a crunchy and creamy combination that is hard to resist

Simple plant-based snacks for mindful eating

By Vinita Jain 11:14 pm Jun 29, 202611:14 pm

What's the story

Mindful eating is all about paying attention to the experience of eating and listening to your body's hunger cues. Plant-based snacks can be a great way to practice mindful eating, giving you nutritious options that are easy to prepare and enjoy. These snacks not only satisfy your cravings but also promote a healthy lifestyle. By choosing plant-based options, you can explore new flavors and textures while supporting your well-being.