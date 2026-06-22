Summer recipes that pair mint and peas perfectly
What's the story
Mint and peas make for a refreshing combination to add to your summer dishes. The two ingredients can be used in several ways to make your meals tastier and cooler. Mint is known for its cooling properties, while peas add a sweet crunch to the dish. Together, they make a perfect pair to beat the summer heat. Here are some ways to use mint and peas in your summer recipes.
Dish 1
Mint-infused pea soup
Mint-infused pea soup is a simple yet delicious way to enjoy these ingredients. Start by blending fresh peas with vegetable broth until smooth. Add fresh mint leaves, and let them steep for a few minutes before straining the mixture. This soup can be served chilled or warm, making it versatile for any occasion. The mint adds an unexpected twist that elevates the sweetness of the peas.
Dish 2
Refreshing pea salad with mint dressing
A refreshing pea salad with a mint dressing is perfect for hot summer days. Combine fresh peas with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions for a colorful dish. For the dressing, blend fresh mint leaves with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth. This salad not only looks appealing but also offers a burst of flavors in every bite.
Dish 3
Mint and pea pesto pasta
Mint and pea pesto pasta is an innovative take on traditional pesto recipes. Blend cooked peas with basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and fresh mint leaves until smooth. Toss this vibrant green sauce over your favorite pasta for an easy, yet satisfying meal that showcases the unique combination of flavors.
Dish 4
Grilled vegetables with mint-pea sauce
Grilled vegetables drizzled with a mint-pea sauce make for an appetizing side dish or main course option during summer barbecues or gatherings. Blend cooked peas along with Greek yogurt or sour cream, lemon zest, garlic powder, salt, and finely chopped mint leaves. Use this mixture as a flavorful topping over grilled zucchini slices or bell pepper strips before serving them hot off the grill!