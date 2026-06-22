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Summer recipes that pair mint and peas perfectly

By Vinita Jain 04:33 pm Jun 22, 202604:33 pm

What's the story

Mint and peas make for a refreshing combination to add to your summer dishes. The two ingredients can be used in several ways to make your meals tastier and cooler. Mint is known for its cooling properties, while peas add a sweet crunch to the dish. Together, they make a perfect pair to beat the summer heat. Here are some ways to use mint and peas in your summer recipes.