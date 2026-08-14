In Pune? Try these street breakfasts beyond misal pav
What's the story
Pune's bustling streets are famous for their delicious breakfast options, particularly misal pav. But if you want to try something different, there are plenty of other street breakfasts to explore. These alternatives provide a unique taste of the city's culinary diversity and are a great way to start your day. From savory snacks to sweet treats, Pune's breakfast scene has something for everyone.
Dish 1
Poha: A light start
Poha is another popular breakfast option in Pune.
Made from flattened rice, it is cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and garnished with fresh coriander and sev.
This dish is light yet filling and is usually served with a side of lemon wedges for an added zest.
Poha is a favorite among those looking for a quick but nutritious meal to kickstart their day.
Dish 2
Sabudana vada: Crunchy delight
Sabudana vada is a crunchy fritter made from tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, peanuts, and spices.
Deep-fried to golden perfection, these vadas are usually paired with sweet chutney or curd.
Famous during fasting periods, sabudana vada is a delicious way to enjoy traditional flavors while exploring Pune's street food culture.
Dish 3
Upma: Savory semolina dish
Upma is another semolina-based dish popular in Pune's breakfast scene.
Cooked with vegetables like peas and carrots, and flavored with mustard seeds and curry leaves, this savory, porridge-like dish provides a hearty start to the day.
Upma can be enjoyed plain or with coconut chutney for an extra burst of flavor.
Dish 4
Mishti doi: Sweet morning treat
Mishti doi is a sweetened yogurt dessert that adds a touch of indulgence to any morning routine.
Although not strictly a breakfast item, many locals enjoy it as part of their early meal choices.
Made by fermenting milk with jaggery or sugar until creamy perfection is achieved, mishti doi offers both sweetness and probiotic benefits in one delightful package.