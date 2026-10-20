Want a gut-friendly breakfast? Give miso a try
What's the story
Miso, a fermented soybean paste, is a staple in Japanese cuisine and is becoming increasingly popular worldwide for its health benefits. Rich in probiotics, miso can be an excellent addition to your diet to support gut health. By incorporating miso into your breakfast routine, you can start your day with a natural boost to digestion and overall wellness. Here are five ways to add miso to your morning meal.
Dish 1
Miso soup with tofu and greens
Start your day with a warm bowl of miso soup, loaded with tofu and leafy greens, like spinach or kale.
This classic dish not only provides probiotics from the miso but also protein from the tofu and vitamins from the greens.
It's an easy-to-make breakfast that can be customized with different vegetables according to your taste.
Dish 2
Miso oatmeal bowl
For those who prefer a sweeter breakfast, try adding miso to your oatmeal.
Simply mix a small amount of miso into cooked oats, along with some honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
Top it off with fresh fruits like berries or sliced bananas for added flavor and nutrition.
Dish 3
Miso avocado toast
Elevate your avocado toast by spreading a thin layer of miso on whole-grain bread before adding sliced avocado.
The umami flavor of the miso complements the creamy texture of the avocado, making it a deliciously nutritious option that supports gut health.
Drink 1
Miso smoothie boost
Incorporate miso into your morning smoothie for an extra probiotic punch.
Blend together yogurt, banana, spinach, and a teaspoon of miso paste for a creamy drink that aids digestion while providing essential nutrients like potassium and calcium.
Dish 4
Miso pancakes or waffles
Add miso paste to your pancake or waffle batter for a savory twist on these breakfast favorites.
The fermentation process enhances flavor complexity, without overpowering sweetness when served with fruits or syrups as toppings.