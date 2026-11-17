Miso magic: 5 delicious ways to enjoy this Japanese ingredient
What's the story
Miso, a fermented soybean paste, is a staple in Japanese cuisine. Famous for its rich umami flavor, it can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five Japanese dishes that highlight miso's versatility and taste. From traditional soups to innovative desserts, these dishes show how miso can elevate flavors and provide a unique culinary experience.
Dish 1
Miso soup with tofu and seaweed
Miso soup is a staple of Japanese cuisine. It is usually made with dashi stock and miso paste, giving it a savory depth.
Tofu and seaweed are commonly added to the dish for texture and nutrition.
The dish is usually served as an appetizer or side dish, but it can also be enjoyed on its own as a light meal.
Dish 2
Miso ramen noodles
Ramen noodles are another popular dish that can be made with miso.
In this version, miso paste is mixed into the broth, giving it a rich flavor profile.
The dish is often topped with vegetables like bok choy or corn, and garnished with green onions or sesame seeds for added flavor and crunch.
Dish 3
Miso glazed eggplant
Miso-glazed eggplant is a delicious way to enjoy vegetables with the unique flavor of miso.
The eggplant is roasted or grilled after being brushed with a mixture of miso paste, sugar, and mirin.
This creates a caramelized glaze that enhances the natural sweetness of the eggplant while adding umami notes from the miso.
Dish 4
Miso-marinated vegetables
Marinating vegetables in miso creates an interesting twist on traditional pickling methods.
Vegetables like cucumbers or radishes are submerged in a mixture of water, sugar, vinegar, and miso paste for several hours or overnight.
The result is tangy, yet savory, pickles that go well with rice dishes or as part of a bento box meal.
Dish 5
Sweet miso dessert treats
Miso isn't just for savory dishes; it also works wonders in desserts like cookies or cakes, where its umami richness balances sweetness beautifully.
In these treats, small amounts of white miso are blended into doughs before baking, resulting in subtle complexities that surprise the palate without overpowering the sweetness intended by the recipe itself.