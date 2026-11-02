Before your next UPI payment, follow these safety tips
What's the story
Mobile payments have become the most convenient way of transacting, but they also come with their own set of security concerns. As more people turn to mobile wallets and payment apps, it becomes imperative to keep your financial data safe. Here are five expert tips to secure your mobile payments, ensuring that your transactions remain safe, and your personal information is protected.
Tip 1
Use strong passwords and biometrics
One of the simplest yet most effective ways to secure mobile payments is by using strong passwords.
Avoid easy-to-guess passwords like birthdays or simple sequences.
Also, enable biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, if available.
These features add an extra layer of security, making it difficult for unauthorized users to access your payment apps.
Tip 2
Enable two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a must for anyone who wants to add an additional layer of security to their mobile payments.
With 2FA, you will have to verify your identity with a second device or app after entering your password.
This way, even if someone gets hold of your password, they will not be able to access your account without the second verification step.
Tip 3
Regularly update apps and operating systems
Keeping your payment apps and device operating systems updated is critical for security.
Developers frequently release updates that fix vulnerabilities and improve protection against emerging threats.
Enable automatic updates whenever possible so that you don't miss out on important security patches, which could protect your financial data from potential breaches.
Tip 4
Avoid public Wi-Fi networks for transactions
Public Wi-Fi networks are often insecure, making it easier for hackers to intercept data transmitted during mobile payment transactions.
Avoid making any financial transactions over public Wi-Fi networks, such as those in cafes or airports.
Instead, use a secure private network or mobile data when conducting payments on the go.
Tip 5
Monitor account activity regularly
Regularly monitoring your account activity helps you detect any unauthorized transactions early on.
Review statements from time to time, and report any suspicious activity immediately to your bank or service provider.
Early detection is key in mitigating potential losses from fraudulent activities related to mobile payments.