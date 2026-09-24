5 hairstyles that work well in humid weather
What's the story
Humidity can be a challenge for anyone looking to maintain their hairstyle throughout the day. The moisture in the air tends to make hair frizzy and unmanageable, making it difficult to keep styles intact. However, there are modern hairstyles that not only withstand humidity but also look stylish. Here are five such hairstyles that are perfect for humid weather, keeping you looking fresh all day.
Tip 1
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek, low ponytail is a classic choice that works well in humid conditions.
By using a smoothing serum or gel, you can tame flyaways and keep your hair looking polished.
This style is easy to achieve and works well for both casual and formal occasions.
It is also a great way to keep hair off your face while maintaining an elegant appearance.
Tip 2
Braided crown
The braided crown is another hairstyle that holds up well in humidity.
By braiding sections of hair around the head, you create a beautiful, intricate look that stays put even when the weather is damp.
This hairstyle not only adds volume, but also keeps hair neatly tucked away, making it ideal for outdoor events or busy days.
Tip 3
Messy bun with scarf
A messy bun with a scarf adds a pop of color and pattern to your look, while keeping it practical for humid weather.
This style involves loosely gathering hair into a bun at the top or back of the head and wrapping a scarf around it for added flair.
It's perfect for those who want an effortless, yet stylish appearance without spending too much time on their hair.
Tip 4
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot combines the best of both worlds by pulling back only part of your hair while leaving the rest down.
This way, you get to enjoy the benefits of an updo without sacrificing the beauty of flowing locks underneath.
Use lightweight products to avoid weighing down your hair, which can lead to frizz under humid conditions.
Tip 5
Smooth bob with side part
A smooth bob with a side part is an elegant option that withstands humidity well.
By using anti-frizz products before styling, you can achieve sleekness even in damp weather.
The side part adds dimension and interest, making this look suitable for professional settings or casual outings alike.