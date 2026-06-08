What is Bamileke beadwork?

Eco-friendly approach

Use of sustainable materials

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on sustainability in the art world. Bamileke beadwork artists are no exception, as they increasingly opt for eco-friendly materials in their creations. By using recycled beads and natural fibers, these artisans not only reduce environmental impact but also promote sustainable practices within their communities. This shift not only preserves the integrity of traditional beadwork but also aligns with global efforts toward environmental conservation.