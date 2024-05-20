Next Article

Books with modern twists on ancient myths

By Anujj Trehaan 05:13 pm May 20, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Ancient myths have always fascinated us, serving as a window into the beliefs, values, and imaginations of past cultures. Today, authors are reimagining these stories in modern settings or with contemporary sensibilities, offering readers new ways to engage with these timeless tales. This article explores a selection of novels that breathe new life into old myths, making them relevant for today's readers.

'The Song of Achilles'

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller gives the ancient tale of Achilles a new perspective by focusing on the relationship between Achilles and Patroclus. Set against the backdrop of the Trojan War, Miller's storytelling brings depth to their companionship and tragedy to their fate. This book is celebrated for its lyrical prose and emotional depth, making an old story feel new and vibrant.

'Norse Mythology'

Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology retells the ancient Norse myths with wit and clarity. Gaiman stays true to the source material while infusing his unique voice into tales of gods, giants, and heroes. From Odin's quest for wisdom to Loki's mischievous antics, this collection is accessible to those unfamiliar with Norse legends and satisfying for mythology enthusiasts.

'Circe'

Circe by Madeline Miller casts a fresh gaze on the Odyssey's minor goddess, "Circe." Initially just a nymph, she evolves into a formidable witch, defying gods and titans. This novel charts Circe's path to self-discovery and empowerment, offering readers a feminist reinterpretation of the classic myth. Miller's narrative celebrates Circe's transformation and her assertion of power in a world of deities.

'The Silence of the Girls'

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker retells The Iliad from Briseis' perspective, a queen turned Achilles' war prize. Barker gives a voice to the epic's silent women, with Briseis narrating her life in the Greek camp outside Troy. Her story, imbued with resilience amidst suffering, offers a fresh lens on the classic tale, highlighting the strength of overlooked characters.